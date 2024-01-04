Destination Defender 2023: A Celebration of Adventure and Philanthropy

Iron Horse Ranch in Somerville, Texas, was abuzz with anticipation and excitement as Defender enthusiasts from all corners converged for Destination Defender 2023. This unique event, a blend of adventure and charity, transformed a weekend into an unforgettable celebration of the iconic Defender vehicle and the spirit of community service it embodies.

Adventure Meets Philanthropy

Destination Defender 2023 was much more than an event; it was a platform dedicated to adventure, camaraderie, and giving back. The weekend was packed with a variety of outdoor activities, delectable gourmet food, and the pulsating rhythm of live music. From yoga sessions to trail runs, each activity was carefully designed to cater to the spirit of the Defender enthusiast.

Defender Service Awards Gala

The event was not just about fun and games; it was also about recognizing and rewarding. The Defender Service Awards gala, the event’s centerpiece, celebrated U.S. and Canadian nonprofits that have made exceptional contributions to their communities. More than 600 organizations vied for the prestigious award, a testament to the Defender’s enduring appeal and the spirit of service it inspires. The winners, chosen for their commitment to causes as diverse as youth outdoor education to animal welfare, differently-abled empowerment, search and rescue operations, and veteran services, received a custom Defender 130 and a cash prize.

Award Winner’s Weekend: Training for a Cause

The winners’ journey with their new Defender 130s is just beginning. They will receive their vehicles at the Award Winner’s Weekend in February 2024, where they will also undergo rigorous off-roading training. This training aims to equip them with the skills needed to utilize their Defenders to their fullest potential, maximizing their impact on community service. In essence, Destination Defender 2023 didn’t just celebrate the Defender; it fortified the bond between this iconic vehicle and the spirit of service, creating a ripple effect of positive change across communities.