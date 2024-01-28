Desperate Search Underway for Hiker Missing for Three Weeks on Mount Wilson

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is desperately seeking public assistance in locating 35-year-old hiker, Zachary James Crehan, who mysteriously disappeared near a Mount Wilson hiking trail on January 5, 2024. The urgency of the situation is palpable as the length of time Crehan has been missing steadily increases, raising concerns about his well-being.

Public Appeal and Description of the Missing Hiker

The Sheriff's Department has issued a missing person bulletin, urging anyone with information to come forward. The missing hiker, Zachary Crehan, is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighing approximately 190 pounds. With each passing day, the need for community involvement in this case becomes increasingly significant.

Search and Rescue Operations in Full Swing

The Montrose Search and Rescue Team and the Altadena Mountain Rescue Team are working tirelessly to intensify their search efforts. Crehan was last sighted near a hiking trail on Mount Wilson on January 5 at 4:49 p.m. The search teams are advising hikers in the Mount Lowe and Mount Wilson area to remain vigilant and report any sightings of Crehan.

Contact Information for Reporting Sightings

For those who may have any information regarding Zachary’s whereabouts, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has provided a contact number for their Homicide Bureau's Missing Persons Detail, underlining the gravity of the situation. The Department is appealing to the public to help them in their mission to find Crehan and bring him home safely.