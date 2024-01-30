Desperate Search for Saratoga Springs' Beloved 'Mayor' Cat, Deli Owner Charged

In the charming town of Saratoga Springs, New York, a family is desperately seeking help to locate their beloved feline, Kane, affectionately dubbed as the 'Mayor of Spring Street and Court Street'. Kane, a familiar face to many in the community, has mysteriously disappeared, leading to a wave of concern and a plea for assistance.

The Tale of the Missing 'Mayor'

Known for his wanderlust, Kane, an indoor/outdoor cat, was a regular sight at the Spring Street Deli & Pizzeria, having been enticed by the employees who fed him. Trouble brewed when Anthony Gargano, the owner of the deli, expressed his wish to remove the cat from the premises. Despite her best efforts to confine Kane, the cat's owner, Jamie DiGiovanni, found him missing on January 4th, triggering an exhaustive search.

Unfolding Mystery and Criminal Charges

An unexpected call from the Saratoga County Animal Shelter revealed that Kane had been deposited at the shelter during its off-hours. The subsequent review of surveillance footage showed a bewildered Kane wandering off into the woods. The footage led to Anthony Gargano, who has since been charged with animal cruelty for his actions. The case has stirred local and national attention, underscoring the need for kindness and responsibility towards animals.

A Family's Plea and Community Support

For DiGiovanni's family, the loss of Kane is deeply personal. The cat was a gift from the late stepfather of Jamie's 14-year-old son, serving as a source of solace in their time of grief. In a bid to expedite Kane's safe return, a GoFundMe campaign has been initiated, offering a reward for any information leading to his discovery. The campaign has already amassed over $900, demonstrating the profound community support for the family and their missing 'mayor'.