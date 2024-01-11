en English
Newsroom

Desperate Search for Missing Filipino American Teenager Hayley Alvarado

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:24 pm EST
In the quiet neighborhood of Jersey City, New Jersey, a family’s search for their missing daughter has become a shared quest for an entire community. Hayley Alvarado, an 18-year-old Filipino American teenager, has been missing since December 17, leaving behind a trail of questions and heartache.

The Disappearance

Hayley was last seen on CCTV footage, exiting her parents’ home. The details of her destination remain unknown as she had switched off her cellphone, severing any digital footprint. Her departure was silent and unexpected, leaving her family in a state of shock and worry. This isn’t the first time Hayley has disappeared. Two years ago, she briefly ran away, a move precipitated by struggles with depression and anxiety. Since then, Hayley underwent therapy and had been making strides academically, lending her sudden disappearance an aura of mystery.

Family’s Appeal and Investigation

Hayley’s parents, desperate for any leads, have turned to the public for help. They have handed over Hayley’s electronic devices, including her laptop and tablet, to the police, hoping to unearth any clues about her whereabouts. She also left behind her ID and ATM card, further complicating the investigation. In a poignant Facebook post, Hayley’s mother appealed to her daughter to return home, her words echoing the anguish of a parent in despair.

A Community’s Response

The Jersey City Police Department has taken up the case, urging anyone with information to come forward. The story of Hayley’s disappearance has transcended local news, finding a spot on NextShark, an Asian American news platform. While also covering a range of other topics, from Ali Wong and Steven Yeun’s historic Golden Globes win to criticism of Lululemon’s diversity efforts, the platform has amplified the call for Hayley’s safe return, highlighting the shared concern of a community.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

