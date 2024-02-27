Designtex and Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Unveil Elemental Wright Collection

Designtex, a leader in developing materials for the built environment, collaborates with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation to launch the Elemental Wright collection. This innovative series draws inspiration from Wright’s Usonian philosophy and design principles, focusing on nature and geometry to integrate the built and natural environments seamlessly. The collection features textiles, wallcoverings, and customizable digital assets, including designs based on Wright's original works and those of Taliesin Fellowship members.

Reviving Wright's Legacy Through Modern Materials

The Elemental Wright collection introduces three woven upholstery textiles, two based on Taliesin Fellowship members' artworks, and a series of digitally printed wallcovering designs. It also features Digital Studio patterns and a customizable digital asset reissuing Wright's Design for Hillside Theater Curtain. These designs celebrate natural geometry and aim to integrate the built environment with its natural surroundings, reflecting Wright’s organic architecture and biophilic design approach. The collection allows for customization in color and scale, offering versatility across walls and textiles, encouraging individual expression in design.

Innovative Designs Inspired by Nature and Geometry

Elemental Wright's designs are rooted in Wright’s appreciation for natural geometry. The collection's three textile designs focus on fundamental elements such as circles, triangles, and pentagons, which Wright and his apprentices studied to inform their architecture. The Designtex team, drawn to Wright's love of bold color and shape, has created patterns that play with these geometric principles in a modern context. Wallcoverings in the collection continue to highlight geometric structures, balancing order, pattern, and color to convey the vastness and movement of nature.

A Legacy of Learning and Innovation

Stuart Graff, President of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, highlighted the partnership as a continuation of Wright’s legacy of innovation and learning. The Elemental Wright collection not only celebrates Wright's design principles but also introduces them to new audiences through modern applications. Designtex's collaboration with the Foundation allows for a fresh interpretation of Wright’s work, inviting designers and architects to experiment with patterns that promote harmony between the built environment and natural surroundings. This partnership underscores the enduring relevance of Wright’s philosophies in contemporary design and architecture.

The Elemental Wright collection represents a unique melding of historical architectural principles with modern design needs, encouraging a dialogue between past and present. Through this collaboration, Designtex and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation offer a testament to Wright’s lasting influence on design and the ongoing importance of integrating nature into our built environments.