Designing the Future: Gensler's Leaders on Architecture's Role in Solving Global Crises

Imagine a world where buildings do more than provide shelter; they solve the pressing issues of climate change, economic instability, and social inequality. This is the vision Diane Hoskins and Andy Cohen, the influential figures behind Gensler, the world's largest architecture and design firm, are advocating. As they transition into their new roles as global cochairs, their commitment to leveraging design for a greater purpose is more evident than ever. Their upcoming book, 'Design for a Radically Changing World,' serves as a manifesto for the transformative power of design in addressing global challenges.

A New Chapter in Leadership

Hoskins and Cohen's tenure as co-CEOs of Gensler since 2004 has been marked by remarkable achievements and the firm's exponential growth. Their collaborative leadership style has not only steered the company through the volatile waters of the global economy but has also redefined the role of architecture and design in society. Now, as they embrace their new roles as global cochairs, they are not stepping back but stepping up their efforts to champion design as a catalyst for positive change. Their advocacy for a shift in the design profession's focus towards societal impact over aesthetics or client-driven objectives is a bold call to action for the industry.

Design as a Force for Good

In 'Design for a Radically Changing World,' Hoskins and Cohen argue that the design profession has a pivotal role to play in tackling global crises. From climate change to economic instability, they believe that design can offer innovative solutions that improve living conditions and foster a more sustainable and equitable world. Their vision is supported by Gensler's vast global platform, which allows them to implement impactful design solutions on a large scale. This approach is not just about creating beautiful spaces but about addressing the underlying challenges that face society today.

The Power of Co-Leadership

The effectiveness of Hoskins and Cohen's co-leadership model at Gensler highlights the potential for collaborative leadership in driving change. Their partnership has enabled them to combine their strengths and navigate the complexities of the architecture and design industry successfully. As they focus on their roles as global cochairs, their leadership style serves as a blueprint for how co-leadership can foster innovation and make a tangible impact on the world. This model is particularly relevant in the context of the growing trend towards employee ownership within the architecture industry, which aligns worker interests with the firm but may not directly address broader societal concerns.

In conclusion, Diane Hoskins and Andy Cohen's journey at Gensler is a testament to the power of design to effect meaningful change. Their book, 'Design for a Radically Changing World,' is not just a reflection on their achievements but a call to arms for the design profession to embrace its potential to solve some of the world's most pressing issues. As they continue to lead Gensler towards new horizons, their legacy will undoubtedly inspire future generations of designers to dream bigger and act bolder in their quest to make the world a better place.