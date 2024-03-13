Designer Transforms Florida Car Condo into Ultimate $1.2 Million Man Cave

Suzanne Lovell, a renowned Chicago-based designer, took on an extraordinary project for a couple deeply ingrained in the boating industry. Tasked with transforming a newly acquired car condo in Naples, Florida, into the "coolest man cave ever," Lovell leveraged her expertise to create a space that transcends traditional luxury.

Designing the Dream Space

The project began when the couple, who had previously collaborated with Lovell on a condo in Chicago and a 15,000-square-foot penthouse in Naples, sought to enhance their latest purchase. Situated in a gated community, the car condo presented a unique canvas. Lacking bedrooms but abundant in space, it was designed to accommodate cars and facilitate entertaining, featuring amenities like bathrooms and wet bars. The 3,400 square feet double unit, acquired in 2021 for a value that would equate to approximately $3 million in today's market, was poised for transformation.

Key Features and Investments

Lovell's vision for the car condo embraced its dual purpose of vehicle storage and entertainment. The ground floor was dedicated to showcasing five of the owner's 20 prized vehicles, including a 1957 Porsche Speedster, a 1962 Ferrari 250GT, and a 1961 Facel Vega. The second-floor entertaining area offered an expansive view of the ground floor's automotive displays. Here, guests could enjoy multiple seating areas, a race simulator, and a custom slot car track. The owners invested around $1.2 million in outfitting the space, ensuring that it would stand as a testament to their passions and lifestyle.

Impact and Reception

The completed car condo has redefined the concept of a man cave, merging the owners' love for cars with their desire for a sophisticated space to entertain. As a result, Lovell has not only met but exceeded the expectations set forth by her clients, delivering a space that is both a tribute to automotive excellence and a pinnacle of luxury entertaining. This project underscores the evolving landscape of luxury spaces, where personal passions and high design converge to create environments that are both unique and deeply personal.