Designated Survivor's Adan Canto Dies at 42 After Cancer Battle

Joseph Adan Canto, recognized for his portrayal of the White House Chief of Staff in the political drama 'Designated Survivor,' has tragically passed away at 42 years of age after a private battle with appendiceal cancer. The sad news was shared by his colleagues and friends, evoking a wave of tributes from those who had the privilege of working alongside Canto.

Remembering A Colleague and Friend

Among those who mourned Canto's passing were renowned figures like Kiefer Sutherland, who starred as President Tom Kirkman on the show. Kal Penn, LaMonica Garrett, Italia Ricci, and the show's creator, David Guggenheim, also expressed their sorrow and admiration for Canto. The cast and crew chose to honor Canto's memory with a sign that read, 'In Loving Memory of Joseph Adan Canto', acknowledging his role and substantial contribution to the series.

Adan Canto's role as Aaron Shore on 'Designated Survivor' marked a significant milestone in his career. Beyond 'Designated Survivor', Canto also made noteworthy appearances in other TV shows and films such as 'Narcos' and 'X-Men: Days of Future Past'. His talent and spirit were praised by his former co-star Kiefer Sutherland, reflecting the respect and admiration Canto commanded in the industry.

Adan Canto Leaves Wife and Children, Leaving Profound Personal Impact

Adan Canto left behind his wife and two young children, a poignant reminder of the personal loss accompanying his professional departure. The impact of his departure is felt deeply both within his family and among his extended family on 'Designated Survivor' and beyond.

His wife and several former colleagues paid tribute to Canto, whose birth name was José Luis Narváez Canto. Stephanie Ann, his wife, posted a photo of the couple, a Bible passage, and the words, 'Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon.' In a statement, his publicist Jennifer Allen said, 'Adan had a great spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever. Many will miss him dearly.'