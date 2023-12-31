en English
Business

2024 Design Industry Shifts Anticipated with Significance and Innovation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:03 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:52 pm EST
2024 Design Industry Shifts Anticipated with Significance and Innovation

As we step into the New Year, the design industry is bracing for a transformative phase. Leading figures, like Kimberly Dowdell, the newly inaugurated 100th president of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), have set the tone for what’s to come. Marking a distinct shift in leadership, Dowdell is the first Black woman and the first Millennial to steer the AIA, and her vision is distinctively forward-thinking and inclusive.

A Vision for a More Inclusive Design Industry

At the heart of Dowdell’s agenda is ‘more money, more members, more mission.’ She aims to enhance starting salaries to draw architects from diverse backgrounds into the fold. By boosting profitability for firms and enriching the value delivered to clients, Dowdell intends to broaden the AIA’s membership. This approach aims to equip architects to confront pressing social issues such as climate change and health disparities across communities. In essence, Dowdell’s leadership symbolizes a broader commitment to diversity and social responsibility within the architecture domain.

Challenges Ahead for the Design Industry

However, the design industry doesn’t have a clear road ahead. U.S. architecture firms have reported a seventh consecutive month of declining billings, hinting at a potential deceleration in construction activity. The architecture billings index, a bellwether for the construction trades, reveals that a larger number of firms have seen a dip in billings than an increase. Yet, a glimmer of optimism persists as project inquiries saw an upswing in November, potentially leading to a rise in future contracts and billings.

Other Significant Developments

Other noteworthy events in the design world include the soft opening of Cairo’s $1 billion Grand Egyptian Museum, the appointment of Carlo Ratti as the curator of the next Venice Architecture Biennale, and Minnesota’s unveiling of a new state flag. The AIA also conferred its Gold Medal to Ted Flato and David Lake of the San Antonio architecture firm Lake|Flato.

Design industry predictions for 2024 suggest a boom for paint stripping companies, the continued prevalence of brass accents, an inclining trend towards integrating touches of luxury with relaxed ease, and an uptick in the use of bold, saturated colors. Additionally, the industry foresees a focus on quiet luxury with sustainable materials and smart technology, a resurgence of wallpaper in unexpected places, a shift towards bolder hues and statement tiles, a mix of metals in home hardware, a preference for separating the kitchen from the dining room, and the creation of secondary spaces in kitchens for added functionality.

Clearly, the design industry is on the cusp of significant changes, driven by a renewed commitment to diversity, social responsibility, and innovative trends. It remains to be seen how these trends and leadership shifts will shape the industry in 2024 and beyond.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

