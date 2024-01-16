Design Firm Faces Backlash for Naming Houses After Historical Figures

In Albuquerque, New Mexico, the design firm Abrazo Homes has stirred up a storm of criticism. The ire is directed at their choice of names for house designs: one named after Harriet Tubman, the other after Anne Frank. The intent, according to the firm, was to honor these stalwart historical figures. However, the public perception leaned heavily towards insensitivity and a tasteless commercialization of their legacies.

A Social Media Storm

While these house designs have been on offer for several years, it was only recently that they caught attention on social media. The 1,500-square-foot Harriet house, listed for $370,475, boasted amenities such as an entertainers' kitchen and the option for vaulted ceilings. This design had previously won the Buyer's Choice Award in the Parade of Homes. The Anne Frank design, on the other hand, highlighted a view that would be 'suitable for Anne herself,' according to the original description.

Damage Control and the Larger Picture

Following the backlash, Abrazo Homes promptly updated their marketing materials, striving to communicate their intent to honor these women more clearly. The firm, it should be noted, also offers house designs named after other influential women and types of beer. This incident, however, unfolds against the backdrop of a cooling housing market in Albuquerque. Here, home prices and sales trends reflect national patterns of a past boom and a current slowdown due to rising interest rates.

The Albuquerque Housing Market

The median home price in Albuquerque hovers around $339,500, while the median household income in 2022 was $61,503. There's a noted demand for three-bedroom houses and lower-income housing, a demand currently not being met. This incident with Abrazo Homes, while on its surface a controversy over naming conventions, might also be a reflection of the pressures of a fluctuating housing market.