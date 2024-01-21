Desert Hot Springs Revives History with Unveiling of Restored Historic Rock House as Public Museum and Event Venue

A significant chapter in Desert Hot Springs' history has been brought back to life with the unveiling of the Historic Rock House. Nestled at 66-050 Third St., Riverside County, this unique structure, built between 1947 and 1949 by Colorado mining businessman, Lee Watkins, now stands as a testament to the city's rich heritage. The house, which was initially among the first properties purchased from W.J. 'Aubrey' Wardman's 160-acre homestead investment, is now a public museum, visitors center, and a venue for small events.

Preserving a Piece of History

The Desert Hot Springs Historical Society took the reins five years ago and poured more than $200,000 in donations into restoring this remarkable piece of history. Despite the passage of time and changing architectural trends, the Rock House remains one of the city's last standing rock structures, solidifying its status as a cultural and historical icon.

A Touch of the Past

During the reopening celebrations, an emotional moment unfolded as Marjorie Snell from the historical society met Lori Bachelder-Nelson, a descendant of Lee and Leonora Watkins. Bachelder-Nelson brought with her a trove of family memorabilia linked to the house, further enriching the already vibrant narrative surrounding the Historic Rock House.

The Vernacular Architecture

The house beautifully showcases the vernacular architectural style prevalent during the city's early days. Residences were constructed from various materials, including rocks and cholla cactus wood, the latter of which Watkins creatively used to craft furniture. Today, the house boasts wooden doors, a ceiling, donated artwork, historical books, and an intriguing outdoor rock seating area.

The preservation of the Historic Rock House is more than just a restoration project; it's a nod of respect to the city's pioneers and their instrumental role in developing Desert Hot Springs. The house now stands as a vibrant symbol of the past, offering insights into a bygone era while serving as a gathering place for the community to celebrate and learn about their shared heritage.