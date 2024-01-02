DeSantis Family in Amiable Dispute Over Choice of Dog Breed

Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis are in playful contention over their daughter Mamie’s potential new furry friend. The choice of breed seems to be the bone of contention in the Governor’s mansion, with the couple having different preferences.

DeSantis’ Preference

In a recent interview with KCCI, Governor DeSantis made no bones about his preference for a Labrador Retriever. He expressed admiration for both golden and black labs, citing their affable nature and adaptability as prime reasons. The Governor sees a Labrador as a perfect companion for their daughter and a lively addition to their family. He also mentioned the ample space in the Governor’s Mansion as an ideal playground for a Lab.

First Lady’s Choice

Contrarily, First Lady Casey DeSantis, prefers a smaller breed. While she has not publicly favored a specific breed, her preference indicates that she might be considering a dog that’s more manageable, especially considering their daughter’s age. The First Lady’s choice suggests the importance of a pet that’s not just a companion but also a safe presence around their young child.

A Family Affair

The family’s youngest member, Mamie, is eagerly awaiting her new companion. She has been practicing her pet-parenting skills with a toy doggie on a leash, reflecting her excitement and readiness to welcome a real dog. Governor DeSantis has suggested that their children will play a significant role in raising the new addition to their family. His optimism on acquiring a dog for their daughter is palpable, regardless of the outcome of his potential presidential bid.

While the breed debate continues, the DeSantis family’s anticipation of a new canine member is evident. Whichever breed they finally agree on, one thing is certain – the new pup will have a warm, loving home and a young friend eagerly waiting to welcome them.