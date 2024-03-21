DeSantis Appointees Seek to Avoid Depositions in Disney Control Lawsuit

Amid a high-stakes legal battle over the governance of Walt Disney World's district, attorneys representing the district now under the control of Governor Ron DeSantis' allies have made a move to shield the governor's appointees from having to give depositions. This conflict traces back to Disney's vocal opposition to Florida's controversial 'Don't Say Gay' law, leading to a dramatic shift in the district's leadership at the behest of the state's legislature.

Legal Maneuvers and Apex Doctrine

The district's legal team has invoked the 'apex doctrine' in a bid to prevent Disney from deposing the DeSantis-appointed board members. This legal strategy is aimed at protecting high-ranking officials from deposition unless it's shown that they have direct, non-replicable knowledge pertinent to the case. Disney's legal team, however, views this as an attempt to obscure the decision-making process since the board's takeover.

Impact on Disney World's Governing District

The aftermath of the takeover has been marked by significant staff departures and operational challenges within the district. Experienced personnel have left, citing the politicization of the district as a key reason. Disney alleges that these changes have hindered its access to necessary documents and information, complicating their legal and operational efforts.

A Battle Beyond the Courts

This legal confrontation between Disney and the DeSantis administration is not just about the technicalities of district governance but also reflects wider political and cultural battles playing out across the state and country. As both sides prepare for a protracted legal struggle, the outcomes of this case could have far-reaching implications for corporate governance, free speech, and political power in Florida.