Des Plaines Library Board Greenlights Library Card Access for Rosemont Residents

In an affirmative move to promote better access to library resources, the Des Plaines Library Board has sanctioned a proposal to extend eligibility of Des Plaines Public Library card ownership to all residents of the village of Rosemont. This decision comes with a non-resident fee of $226, an investment towards information accessibility and knowledge proliferation.

Addressing the Township Divide

Until now, the majority of Rosemont residents could only apply for a library card at the Schiller Park Library located within Leyden Township. However, those domiciled north of Devon Avenue in Rosemont, a part of Maine Township, already possess the privilege of obtaining Des Plaines Library cards. This disparity in access due to township affiliations has triggered the need for a more uniform and inclusive approach.

The Road to Approval

The proposal is currently pending final approval from the Illinois Secretary of State, Alexi Giannoulias. The endorsement from the state will not only validate this initiative but also reinforce the commitment towards fostering educational resources that are accessible to all, irrespective of geographical boundaries.

A Step Towards Uniform Access

The proposition aims to provide more equitable access to library services for all Rosemont residents, eliminating the previous restrictions based on township affiliation. It underlines the importance of libraries as vital community resources, and the need for all citizens to have equal access to these educational and informational hubs.