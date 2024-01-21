Des Moines Pastor Fuels Change with Free Gasoline Giveaway on Birthday

In the heart of Des Moines, a unique birthday tradition continues to fuel hope and change. Rob Johnson, a community activist and pastor, reaffirms his commitment to the community by giving away free gasoline on his birthday every year. This year, Johnson's desire to help Iowans in need will come to life on Sunday, at 1 p.m., at the Kwik Star located at 4105 Hubbell Ave.

Driving Change with a Simple Act

Johnson's annual act of kindness, a beacon of hope for many, centers around the 'I Got 5 On It Campaign'. His ambition? To raise $40,000 and fill up 800 tanks of Iowans in dire need. This benevolent act has garnered national attention, earning Johnson an acknowledgment on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' for his charitable efforts. But Johnson's initiative goes beyond just free gas.

More than Just Gasoline

Participants in the event also receive swag bags brimming with information on crucial local services. Designed to empower and educate, these bags carry details about local businesses, public libraries, childcare assistance, and more. The campaign has also joined forces with Back 2 School Iowa, a nonprofit that champions education, offering scholarships and a wealth of resources to the youth.

Kindness Born from Empathy

The genesis of these annual giveaways can be traced back to December 2021. Johnson encountered a woman struggling to pay for gas and, moved by her plight, decided to help her. But he didn't stop there. He envisioned a larger scale of impact, a movement that could ease similar burdens for others. With the support of community leaders and organizations, Johnson has been able to extend his impact every year on his birthday, driving change one gas tank at a time.