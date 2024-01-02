en English
Des Moines International Airport Poised to Break Passenger Traffic Record

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:47 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
Des Moines International Airport, an aviation hub with a history dating back to 1948, is on the brink of setting a groundbreaking passenger traffic record. The airport is expected to surpass the 3 million traveler mark within a single year for the first time in its history.

A Record in the Making

By the close of the post-Thanksgiving period, the airport had already welcomed 2,844,787 passengers. With the December holiday season yet to be factored in, it is anticipated that even an average month’s traffic will push the total figure above 3.1 million. This remarkable tally shatters the previous record of 2.9 million passengers, set in 2019 before the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Infrastructure for Growth

Underscoring the significance of this milestone, this surge in passenger traffic means the airport will exceed its capacity. In anticipation of this growth, Polk County voters gave their approval for a bond issuance amounting to $350 million. This funding is earmarked for a significant terminal expansion project that commenced with a groundbreaking ceremony in October. Construction is set to kick off in earnest come April.

Celebrating a Milestone

Airport officials are in the throes of preparing to celebrate this historic milestone. The final passenger count is slated to be reported on January 10, with a grand celebration planned for the following day. To commemorate the occasion, Des Moines International will host a giveaway. For every million passengers that have passed through the airport, a $500 flight voucher will be up for grabs, with registrations accepted at the airport’s information desk.

The unprecedented growth at Des Moines International can be attributed to factors such as the increase in leisure travel and the strategic move by Allegiant Airlines to establish a presence at the airport. As of July 1, 2021, the airline started offering nonstop flights to certain cities along the West Coast, further enhancing the airport’s appeal.

0
Business Travel & Tourism United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

