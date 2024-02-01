Des Moines Gears Up for Eventful February Weekend

As February dawns, the city of Des Moines, Iowa is all set to make the most of the first weekend with an eclectic lineup of events. From comedy shows to educational exhibits, outdoor activities to flea markets, the weekend promises a gamut of experiences for all age groups.

'Groundhog Day' Screening at Flix Brewhouse

On February 2, Flix Brewhouse is set to entertain movie enthusiasts with a one-time screening of the classic comedy 'Groundhog Day'. The event offers a unique way to celebrate the iconic date, promising a blend of laughter and nostalgia.

George Washington Carver Day Celebrations

While George Washington Carver Day is officially observed on February 1, the celebrations extend into the weekend at Simpson College. Known for his immense contributions to agriculture, Carver's legacy is remembered through special exhibits and scavenger hunts. The college, where Carver studied in the early 1890s, also offers an agriculture symposium and a peanut butter beer sale, adding a flavourful twist to the commemoration.

Outdoor Activity at Jester Park

The mild weekend weather is a call to nature lovers for a guided hike at Jester Park. Led by Polk County Conservation naturalists, the hike offers a chance to learn about local wildlife and their winter survival strategies, making it an educational yet fun experience.

Flea Market and Family Hours

For those with a penchant for shopping, the flea market at the Iowa State Fairgrounds is a must-visit. Offering a range of items from home decor to jewelry and antiques, it's a treasure trove for bargain hunters. Families can end their day at Up-Down in the East Village, which opens its arcade space to all ages during 'family hours'. With pizza, kid-friendly drinks, and adult beverages for those over 21, it's a fitting end to a day filled with diverse experiences.

With this variety of events, Des Moines is ensuring a lively and engaging start to February, offering something for everyone in the community.