Derek Hough's 'Symphony of Dance Tour' Resumes After Wife Hayley Erbert's Recovery

Derek Hough's 'Symphony of Dance Tour' Poised to Resume After Wife Hayley Erbert's Recovery

After a brief hiatus due to his wife Hayley Erbert's medical emergency and subsequent recovery, Derek Hough, the renowned dancer and 'Dancing with the Stars' judge, is set to resume his nationwide 'Symphony of Dance Tour' in Tampa, Florida on April 16.

A Dance Journey Interrupted

The tour, initially announced in April 2023, had to be temporarily halted when Erbert, 29, was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma during their Washington D.C. tour stop. The dancer underwent an emergency craniectomy on December 7, followed by a cranioplasty on December 20 to replace a large portion of her skull that was removed during the initial procedure.

Hayley Erbert's Inspiring Recovery

Despite the challenging circumstances, Erbert has shown remarkable resilience throughout her recovery. Hough, 38, has been in awe of his wife's strength and determination, often expressing his admiration for her during interviews.

"She's incredible. She really is a miracle, and I don't throw that word around lightly," Hough gushed to Entertainment Tonight. "When I married her, I knew she was strong, but I didn't realize how strong she really was until now."

The Show Must Go On

The 26-city tour will now resume in Tampa, Florida, and conclude in San Diego, California on May 19. While it's unclear if Erbert will be rejoining the tour due to her ongoing recovery, Hough is eager to get back on stage and share his passion for dance with audiences across the country.

As the 'Symphony of Dance Tour' prepares to resume, fans and well-wishers continue to send their love and support to Hayley Erbert, hoping for her full and speedy recovery. Meanwhile, Derek Hough remains grateful for the outpouring of love and encouragement, expressing his optimism for the future.

Derek Hough once said, "This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife's recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here. We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community."

With the tour's resumption, the dance community eagerly awaits the opportunity to witness the magic of Derek Hough and his symphony of dance once more.