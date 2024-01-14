en English
Deputy Bolin’s Act of Kindness: A Testament to Community Service in Policing

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:35 pm EST
Deputy Bolin's Act of Kindness: A Testament to Community Service in Policing

On the bustling corner of North West Avenue and Boardman Road/Andrew Avenue, an act of kindness unfolded that has since captured the hearts of the Jackson County community. Deputy Brandon Bolin of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, while on patrol on January 12, noticed an elderly woman wrestling with the challenge of crossing the busy avenue. Without hesitation, he took swift action, stopping the traffic and personally escorting the woman to safety across the crosswalk. This instance of service beyond duty has earned Bolin wide-spread commendation and highlighted an often overlooked aspect of police work.

Exemplary Service Beyond Duty

Deputy Bolin’s quick thinking and decisive action reflect a profound dedication to community service, an integral yet frequently undervalued facet of policing. His intervention was not a grand heroic gesture but a simple act of empathy, driven by a genuine concern for the community he serves. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, in a Facebook statement, expressed pride in Bolin’s dedication, noting that such actions are often unseen but epitomize the essence of their duty.

Community Response and Recognition

The community’s response to Bolin’s act has been overwhelmingly positive, with numerous messages pouring in commending his deed. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has received countless appreciative notes, shining a spotlight on how impactful such small acts of kindness can be. The department echoed the praises, acknowledging Bolin’s passion, hard work, and his role in fostering a sense of security in the community.

Instilling Trust Through Service

Incidents like these serve as a testament to the importance of community-oriented policing, reinforcing trust and strengthening the bond between law enforcement and the people they safeguard. Deputy Bolin’s act is a powerful reminder that at the heart of their uniform and duty, police officers are humans, driven by the same empathy and concern that bind a community together.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

