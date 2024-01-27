'Depot After Dark' Segment Highlights Roethlisberger's Legacy, Boutte's Arrest, and Kelce Brothers' NFL Preferences

Yesterday's 'Depot After Dark' segment marked the two-year anniversary of the retirement announcement of former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. The news, delivered via video without a formal press conference, marked the end of a career defined by two Super Bowl victories and a third appearance. Roethlisberger's legacy is etched in the annals of football history, and it is widely anticipated that his next accolade will be an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Kayshon Boutte Arrested on Gambling Charges

In a startling revelation, New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was arrested on charges related to illegal online gambling. The former LSU receiver allegedly placed thousands of bets, including some on games he participated in college. Despite the accusations, there is currently no evidence to suggest that Boutte gambled on NFL games.

Boutte, who reportedly used a fake gambling account and misrepresented himself as being over 21, is accused of placing over 8,900 bets. His alleged actions, which include betting on his performance against Florida State in the 2022 season opener, may result in severe consequences for his future in the NFL. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell holds the authority to suspend players for conduct even prior to their NFL career, potentially putting Boutte's career at risk before it even gains momentum.

Jason and Travis Kelce Weigh in on NFL Team Names

Further in the segment, brothers Jason and Travis Kelce shared their thoughts on various NFL team names and uniforms in their 'New Heights Podcast'. The duo favored the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Baltimore Ravens, attributing their choice to the Steelers' rich history, unique name, and distinctive uniform style. The Steelers, initially known as the Pirates from 1933 to 1939, were renamed by Art Rooney to reflect the region's steel industry heritage, though the exact origin of the 'Steelers' name continues to be a topic of debate.