Denver's Welton Park Tenants Struggle as Water Shutdown Extends, Demand Greystar Action

DENVER -- Residents of Welton Park Apartments in Denver's Five Points neighborhood are facing severe water shortages, leading to growing frustration and calls for action from the property's corporate owner, Greystar. Charlotte Cornish, a tenant for approximately two years, described the situation as 'exhausting,' with residents unable to perform basic daily tasks such as washing dishes, showering, or using their own bathrooms. Instead, they've resorted to using portable restrooms and an outdoor hose for water.

Immediate Challenges for Residents

Tenants have expressed their dissatisfaction with the ongoing water outage, initially caused by a pipe burst. Despite promises from apartment management for an early resolution, further complications have delayed repairs. The disruption has forced residents to seek alternative solutions for basic hygiene and cooking needs, highlighting the dire situation for those with disabilities and families with children.

Management and Legal Perspectives

While the local apartment management has been working to address the issue, tenants like Cornish believe that Greystar, the nation's largest property management operator, should take greater responsibility. Rebecca Cohn, an attorney with the Community Economic Defense Project, emphasizes that under Colorado's Warranty of Habitability Law, landlords are required to commence repairs after receiving written notification from tenants but notes current legislation doesn't mandate the completion of those repairs. Efforts are underway to address this loophole through new legislation.

Looking Forward

Welton Park Apartments management has offered affected residents a reduction in rent and anticipates the restoration of water services soon. However, the experience has highlighted the challenges tenants face in enforcing their rights under current laws. Cohn advises tenants to consult with an attorney for guidance through the legal process, as organizations like the Community Economic Defense Project offer free legal advice and representation to qualifying low-income renters. The situation at Welton Park Apartments serves as a stark reminder of the importance of robust tenant protection laws and the need for corporate landlords to prioritize the well-being of their residents.