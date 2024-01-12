Denver’s ¡Viva! Streets Postponed till 2025 Amid Permit and Traffic Control Challenges

Denver’s celebrated car-free event, ¡Viva! Streets Denver, which turned three miles of Broadway and Welton Street into a cyclists and pedestrians paradise on select Sundays, will not be gracing the city’s streets in 2024. Despite the event’s success in 2023 and anticipation of its return among safe street advocates, challenges with permits and traffic control have led to a hiatus.

Logistical Hurdles Halt Event

The program, inspired by Bogota, Colombia’s famed ciclovía, brought a breath of fresh air to Denver’s streets, opening them up for cyclists and pedestrians. However, the complexities of traffic control, in conjunction with difficulties securing necessary permits, have compelled the organizers to postpone the event.

Organizers Eye 2025 Return

Despite this setback, the event’s organizers, including the Downtown Denver Partnership and Denver Streets Partnership, are not disheartened. Their sights are set on 2025, with plans to return bigger and better. The team has already secured $250,000 in funding from the Denver Regional Council of Governments and rallied a strong volunteer base to bring the event back to life.

Mayor’s Office Key to Overcoming Challenge

While the logistical challenges are daunting, the event’s advocates believe that with the support of the mayor’s office, they can be surmounted. An email campaign has been initiated to prompt action from Mayor Mike Johnston’s office, urging a facilitation of the event’s return in 2025. The Mayor’s office, for its part, has expressed support for focusing on 2025 for the next ¡Viva! Streets, promising to enjoy it alongside the community.

Despite past weather-related issues, with heavy rains casting a pall over some of the event days, weather is not a significant concern in planning for future events. The long-term vision for ¡Viva! Streets includes expanding the event to connect more neighborhoods to downtown, thus making Denver’s streets safer and more enjoyable for everyone.