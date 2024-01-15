Denver’s Annual MLK Marade Marches on Amid Frigid Temperatures

The annual commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, the 39th annual Marade (march and parade) in Denver, is set to march on, despite the anticipated frigid temperatures on Monday. Organizers are taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety and wellbeing of participants.

Adjustments for Safety

Dr. Vern L. Howard, chairman of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission, stated that the event’s activities would be shortened and a 30-minute delay for the march’s commencement has been set in place due to the cold. Meanwhile, the program at City Park will now kick off at 10 a.m. and the annual bike ride has been postponed. The march, which traditionally draws large crowds, will proceed down East Colfax Avenue to Civic Center Park.

Protecting Vulnerable Groups

Organizers are urging seniors, children, pets, and individuals with health risks to refrain from in-person attendance. Dr. Ben Usatch of UC Health highlighted the unique challenges faced by seniors in such extreme cold, including medication effects on body regulation, thinner skin, reduced shivering ability, and a sense of isolation. He advises community members to check on elderly family members and neighbors during these extreme cold conditions.

Indoor Events and Activities

In addition to the Marade, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission has scheduled a range of indoor events throughout the week. These events provide an alternative way to honor Dr. King’s legacy while staying safe from the harsh weather. Details for these events are available on the DRMLKJRCHC website.