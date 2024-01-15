en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Denver’s Annual MLK Marade Marches on Amid Frigid Temperatures

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:57 am EST
Denver’s Annual MLK Marade Marches on Amid Frigid Temperatures

The annual commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, the 39th annual Marade (march and parade) in Denver, is set to march on, despite the anticipated frigid temperatures on Monday. Organizers are taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety and wellbeing of participants.

Adjustments for Safety

Dr. Vern L. Howard, chairman of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission, stated that the event’s activities would be shortened and a 30-minute delay for the march’s commencement has been set in place due to the cold. Meanwhile, the program at City Park will now kick off at 10 a.m. and the annual bike ride has been postponed. The march, which traditionally draws large crowds, will proceed down East Colfax Avenue to Civic Center Park.

Protecting Vulnerable Groups

Organizers are urging seniors, children, pets, and individuals with health risks to refrain from in-person attendance. Dr. Ben Usatch of UC Health highlighted the unique challenges faced by seniors in such extreme cold, including medication effects on body regulation, thinner skin, reduced shivering ability, and a sense of isolation. He advises community members to check on elderly family members and neighbors during these extreme cold conditions.

Indoor Events and Activities

In addition to the Marade, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission has scheduled a range of indoor events throughout the week. These events provide an alternative way to honor Dr. King’s legacy while staying safe from the harsh weather. Details for these events are available on the DRMLKJRCHC website.

0
Safety United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
7 mins ago
ACC Limited's Bargarh Cement Plant Wins Gold at Kalinga Safety Excellence Award Ceremony
In a testament to its commitment towards a safer and more secure work environment, ACC Limited, a leading cement and ready-mix concrete producer in India, has clinched a gold award at the 14th Kalinga Safety Excellence Award ceremony. The award, conferred upon its Bargarh cement plant, recognizes the organization’s exemplary practices in occupational safety and
ACC Limited's Bargarh Cement Plant Wins Gold at Kalinga Safety Excellence Award Ceremony
National Capital Enveloped in Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog
2 hours ago
National Capital Enveloped in Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog
Investigation Underway into Massive Oil Tanker Fire in Epping, New Hampshire
2 hours ago
Investigation Underway into Massive Oil Tanker Fire in Epping, New Hampshire
Shocking Cockpit Assault Captured on Camera Raises Security Concerns
1 hour ago
Shocking Cockpit Assault Captured on Camera Raises Security Concerns
Leeds Bolsters Road Safety with Mobile Speed Cameras
2 hours ago
Leeds Bolsters Road Safety with Mobile Speed Cameras
Brynawel Village Unites in Protest Against Dangerous Speeding on Duffryn Road
2 hours ago
Brynawel Village Unites in Protest Against Dangerous Speeding on Duffryn Road
Latest Headlines
World News
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
35 seconds
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
36 seconds
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
1 min
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
1 min
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
1 min
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
1 min
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers' Convincing Victory Over Gombe United
1 min
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers' Convincing Victory Over Gombe United
Taiwanese Chip Magnate Calls for Vigilance Amid Potential Threat from China
1 min
Taiwanese Chip Magnate Calls for Vigilance Amid Potential Threat from China
Detroit Lions Break Playoff Drought with Victory over Rams
1 min
Detroit Lions Break Playoff Drought with Victory over Rams
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
13 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app