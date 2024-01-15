en English
Agriculture

Denver Stock Show Highlights High Cattle Prices Amidst Industry Challenges

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:05 am EST
Denver Stock Show Highlights High Cattle Prices Amidst Industry Challenges

Denver’s National Western Stock Show, a cornerstone event in the annual calendar of the U.S. beef industry, showcased a peculiar conundrum this year. Despite numerous challenges plaguing cattle ranchers, the industry is experiencing a period of robust demand and skyrocketing cattle prices. This paradoxical scenario presents both opportunities and trials for those dedicated to the sector.

High Cattle Prices Amidst Rising Challenges

Amanda Hilbrands, a Minnesota-based cattle producer, encapsulates the industry’s current state well. “It is an excellent time for the industry,” she states, with an acknowledgment that high cattle prices also mean increased costs at the grocery store for consumers. However, this boon for ranchers is not without its trials. Jane Evans Cornelius, from Coyote Ridge Ranch in LaSalle, notes that while their business is profiting from high prices, the relentless surge of inflation is eroding these gains.

The ranching industry is wrestling with a multitude of challenges, including high feed and fuel costs, rising interest rates, and stringent state policies on environmental conservation. These pressures have pushed some ranchers to contemplate selling their operations, an unthinkable move just a few years ago.

Drought Impact and Consumer Demand

One significant factor driving up the price of cattle is the devastating impact of prolonged drought conditions. The U.S. cattle herd inventory is at its lowest in decades, leading to a decrease in beef production and, consequently, a rise in prices. Since July 2020, the average calf price has taken a substantial leap.

Yet, consumer demand for beef remains resilient. The pandemic has spurred an increase in home cooking, keeping the demand for beef, particularly steak, high. Some consumers, however, have downsized their beef consumption due to budget constraints or concerns over environmental and health impacts, pivoting instead towards poultry or plant-based proteins.

The Sustainability Question

In response to these shifting consumer trends, the beef industry is doubling down on sustainability efforts. Ranchers hope to demonstrate that their operations can contribute positively to climate change mitigation. The VanWinkle family, for instance, has adapted their ranching practices to enhance efficiency and preserve the health of their lands.

Nonetheless, the rising costs of equipment and other necessities continue to chip away at profits. The current state of the industry has led to some long-standing ranches exiting the business—a move that could have repercussions far beyond the current drought and market conditions.

0
Agriculture United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

