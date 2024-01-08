Denver Museum of Nature and Science Undergoes Major Renovation Funded by Sturm Family Foundation

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science has embarked on an ambitious renovation of its east wing, bolstered by a $20 million donation from the Sturm Family Foundation. This renovation, known as the East Wing Project, is designed to transform the museum’s theater, lobby, and plaza into a state-of-the-art, campus-style venue that will enhance the integration between the museum’s indoor spaces and the surrounding outdoor areas.

Revitalizing Physical Spaces and Expanding Opportunities

The renovation will not only revitalize the physical spaces but will also increase the museum’s ability to host new programs, educational opportunities, and events that connect with the community. The first phase of the project, which focused on upgrading the museum’s giant-screen Infinity Theater and lobby, has already been completed. This phase included the installation of a new projection system, improved accessibility features, and a level stage for events.

Phase Two: Upgrading the Rest of the East Wing and Plaza

The second phase, currently underway, will continue to upgrade the remainder of the East Wing and Plaza. This includes the creation of spaces conducive to science demonstrations, educational activities, and community events. The renovation is designed to re-establish the East Wing as a vibrant community gathering spot.

The Largest Private Contribution in the Museum’s History

The construction is set to kick off in late 2024, with the new outdoor theater entrance expected to open to the public in 2025. The generous donation from the Sturm Family Foundation marks the largest private contribution in the museum’s history, underscoring the foundation’s commitment to fostering community engagement and educational opportunities.