Denver Marks Progress in Addressing Homelessness: A Look at Achievements and Future Plans

The city of Denver has achieved a considerable milestone in tackling homelessness, adhering to Mayor Mike Johnston’s commitment to moving 1,000 individuals off the streets in the past year. The city’s efforts have enabled over 1,100 people to transition from the streets to indoor accommodations, with a striking 98% success rate in keeping them housed and 23% attaining permanent housing. The city’s initiative to shut down a large homeless encampment at 48th and Colorado resulted in more than 100 people moving to indoor accommodations.

City’s Approach and Stakeholders’ Views

City Councilwoman Shontel Lewis, a robust supporter of the initiative, underscored the significance of preserving hope and delivering viable housing solutions. Despite the remarkable progress, multiple challenges persist, including the need for sustainable housing solutions and the repercussions of the migrant crisis on local resources. Cathy Alderman of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless lauded the city’s efforts. However, she highlighted the transient nature of the current housing solutions and the resource shortage to address homelessness and the migrant crisis effectively.

Future Plans and Measures

Mayor Johnston, without intending to declare a fresh emergency homelessness declaration, aims to move another 1,000 people off the streets in 2024. The focus will shift to smaller clusters of homeless individuals. Denver plans to inaugurate two new micro-communities and safeguard up to 3,000 affordable housing units to avoid further homelessness. Councilwoman Lewis champions the implementation of social housing, a paradigm where the city would possess and lease housing units at affordable prices.

Accountability and Surveillance

The mayor’s administration intends to release updates on the utilization of city resources by those in transitional housing. The annual point-in-time count is anticipated to provide a snapshot of the homelessness scenario in the metro area. In preparation for the migrant crisis, Denver is set to allocate 10% of its general fund budget amounting to $180 million. The city plans to move hundreds of homeless migrants into shelters and furnish one month’s rent for working migrants and three months’ rent for those unemployed. The city is also set to open two additional congregate shelter sites for the migrants stationed near Zuni Street and West 27th Avenue.