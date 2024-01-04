en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Denver Marks Progress in Addressing Homelessness: A Look at Achievements and Future Plans

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
Denver Marks Progress in Addressing Homelessness: A Look at Achievements and Future Plans

The city of Denver has achieved a considerable milestone in tackling homelessness, adhering to Mayor Mike Johnston’s commitment to moving 1,000 individuals off the streets in the past year. The city’s efforts have enabled over 1,100 people to transition from the streets to indoor accommodations, with a striking 98% success rate in keeping them housed and 23% attaining permanent housing. The city’s initiative to shut down a large homeless encampment at 48th and Colorado resulted in more than 100 people moving to indoor accommodations.

City’s Approach and Stakeholders’ Views

City Councilwoman Shontel Lewis, a robust supporter of the initiative, underscored the significance of preserving hope and delivering viable housing solutions. Despite the remarkable progress, multiple challenges persist, including the need for sustainable housing solutions and the repercussions of the migrant crisis on local resources. Cathy Alderman of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless lauded the city’s efforts. However, she highlighted the transient nature of the current housing solutions and the resource shortage to address homelessness and the migrant crisis effectively.

Future Plans and Measures

Mayor Johnston, without intending to declare a fresh emergency homelessness declaration, aims to move another 1,000 people off the streets in 2024. The focus will shift to smaller clusters of homeless individuals. Denver plans to inaugurate two new micro-communities and safeguard up to 3,000 affordable housing units to avoid further homelessness. Councilwoman Lewis champions the implementation of social housing, a paradigm where the city would possess and lease housing units at affordable prices.

Accountability and Surveillance

The mayor’s administration intends to release updates on the utilization of city resources by those in transitional housing. The annual point-in-time count is anticipated to provide a snapshot of the homelessness scenario in the metro area. In preparation for the migrant crisis, Denver is set to allocate 10% of its general fund budget amounting to $180 million. The city plans to move hundreds of homeless migrants into shelters and furnish one month’s rent for working migrants and three months’ rent for those unemployed. The city is also set to open two additional congregate shelter sites for the migrants stationed near Zuni Street and West 27th Avenue.

0
Society United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
18 seconds ago
San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood Retires Abruptly Amid Controversy
San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood has abruptly stepped down from his position following an investigation that revealed he made comments breaching the city’s Equal Opportunity Employment policies. The comments were characterized as vulgar, demeaning, and disrespectful towards women, disrupting the professional workings of the Fire Department. City Manager Erik Walsh stressed that such misconduct
San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood Retires Abruptly Amid Controversy
Marlborough Sounds Campsite Expansion Plan Faces Neighbour's Opposition
23 mins ago
Marlborough Sounds Campsite Expansion Plan Faces Neighbour's Opposition
Celebrating a Milestone: Friendship Center's 25th Annual Festival of Hearts
24 mins ago
Celebrating a Milestone: Friendship Center's 25th Annual Festival of Hearts
'We're So Back' - The Resurgence of a Cultural Phenomenon
9 mins ago
'We're So Back' - The Resurgence of a Cultural Phenomenon
Cincinnati Holocaust & Humanity Center Fights Antisemitism with Free Admission
12 mins ago
Cincinnati Holocaust & Humanity Center Fights Antisemitism with Free Admission
Student Attendance Dips Below 70% in UP Schools, India: A Comprehensive Report
21 mins ago
Student Attendance Dips Below 70% in UP Schools, India: A Comprehensive Report
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Savings on Theragun Devices: Up to $250 Off
44 seconds
New Year's Savings on Theragun Devices: Up to $250 Off
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza Nominated for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023
1 min
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza Nominated for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023
Greg Taylor's Goal and Gesture Spark Debate About His Role at Celtic
1 min
Greg Taylor's Goal and Gesture Spark Debate About His Role at Celtic
Nikki Haley: A Shift in Rhetoric on Illegal Immigration and Civil War Remarks
1 min
Nikki Haley: A Shift in Rhetoric on Illegal Immigration and Civil War Remarks
Wisconsin Football Captain Maema Njongmeta Bids Farewell, Sets Sights on 2024 NFL Draft
2 mins
Wisconsin Football Captain Maema Njongmeta Bids Farewell, Sets Sights on 2024 NFL Draft
Pittsburg County Election Board Outlines Voter Guidelines Ahead of Special Election
2 mins
Pittsburg County Election Board Outlines Voter Guidelines Ahead of Special Election
Boxer Jarrell Miller Arrested for Carjacking: A Career Marred by Legal Troubles
2 mins
Boxer Jarrell Miller Arrested for Carjacking: A Career Marred by Legal Troubles
YWCA Montana Faces Grant Funding Delay: Impact on Essential Services
2 mins
YWCA Montana Faces Grant Funding Delay: Impact on Essential Services
Carolina Core FC Signs Former Lafayette Goalkeeper; High Point's Coach Huss Receives Mid-Season Award
2 mins
Carolina Core FC Signs Former Lafayette Goalkeeper; High Point's Coach Huss Receives Mid-Season Award
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app