Denver International Airport: Rising High with Record Growth and United Airlines' Expansion

Denver International Airport (DIA) is soaring to new heights, establishing itself as one of the fastest-growing airports worldwide with an exponential increase in passenger traffic. In 2023, DIA's CEO, Phil Washington, announced that the airport is on track to surpass its initial capacity forecast, expecting to serve approximately 78 million passengers annually. This substantial growth marks a significant leap from the airport's original design, which was built to accommodate 50 million passengers per year. Notably, DIA's trajectory doesn't show signs of slowing down, with growth predictions estimating a monumental 100 million passengers per year by 2027.

A Skyward Surge

These projections are supported by data from OAG, a global travel data provider, which has tracked Denver's meteoric rise from the 21st busiest airport in the world in 2019 to the impressive rank of sixth in 2023. United Airlines, the largest operator at DIA, holds a 46.7% market share, followed by Southwest Airlines and Frontier Airlines. This surge has led to DIA becoming United's busiest hub, prompting the airline to invest nearly $1 billion in Denver to expand its operations.

United Airlines' Investment and Expansion

United Airlines has undertaken significant enhancements, including adding more gates and flights, and opening the largest lounge network in its portfolio. Jonna McGrath, United's vice president of Denver Airport operations, revealed that 60% of United's customers at Denver are connecting passengers, while the remaining 40% are local. The airline is on a mission to increase its daily flights to approximately 650 by 2030 to cater to the escalating demand.

The airport's growth isn't just limited to passenger numbers; its Concession Program also witnessed a record growth in 2023. With estimated gross sales of $590 million, the program experienced a 15 percent increase over 2022. Expansion plans for 2024 include adding approximately 54,000 square feet of new concession space and introducing new concessionaires. Not only does this program support small businesses, it also aims to increase generational wealth in underserved communities.