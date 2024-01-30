Denver International Airport Reaches New Heights with Record Passenger Traffic and Expansion

In 2023, Denver International Airport (DIA) soared to the sixth busiest airport globally, an ascent from its 21st position in 2019, as per data from OAG, a comprehensive travel data provider. Last year, the airport, initially conceived to handle 50 million passengers per annum when opened in 1995, witnessed its busiest year ever. The growth trajectory of DIA is so formidable that it is predicted to handle over 100 million passengers annually by 2027.

United Airlines Dominates Denver's Skies

United Airlines, holding a 46.7% market share, leads the operations at DIA, trailed by Southwest Airlines and Frontier Airlines. Denver has emerged as the busiest hub for United Airlines, which plans to significantly ramp up its operations. The airline has invested nearly $1 billion in Denver to expand its gates, flights, and destinations, including the inauguration of its most extensive lounge. Interestingly, about 60% of United's customers at DIA are transiting from other locations, while the remaining 40% are Denver locals. Jonna McGrath, United Airlines' vice president of Denver Airport operations, stated that the airline is poised to expand to approximately 650 flights daily by 2030.

Denver's Growth Fuels Airport Expansion

The city of Denver's rapid growth acts as a catalyst for the airport's expansion. The impending inauguration of a state-of-the-art security checkpoint at DIA is a testament to this expansion. The 17-lane West Security Checkpoint is designed to process 200 passengers hourly, representing a significant increase in the airport's capacity. This development is just a segment of a $2.1 billion terminal renovation project, which also encompasses the opening of a second new security checkpoint in late 2025.

Transforming Airport Security

The changes in airport screening setup will bring a noticeable impact on passenger routines. The focus is on enhancing the airport's capacity and addressing the burgeoning passenger traffic effectively. The growth of DIA and the city of Denver collectively paints a picture of a region on the rise, with an airport that is ready to maintain pace with this growth.