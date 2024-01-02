Denver Grapples With Migrant Influx: A Call for National Response

On a recent Friday in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood, a startling scene unfolded. Nineteen buses and vans rolled into the parking lots of several businesses, including Home Depot, Walmart, and Sam’s Club, and offloaded their cargo—not of goods, but of human lives. These migrants, believed to have come from as far away as Venezuela, were not initially known to city officials. The situation came to light only after being reported by Scripps News Denver, prompting city officials to commit to investigating the incident.

The Migrants and the City

Greg Lenora, a security guard manning Sam’s Club’s parking area, provided a firsthand account of the event. He mentioned that the migrants were polite and focused on earning money by offering services like wiping windshields or assisting customers with their shopping. Their presence, however, was not entirely without issue. There were instances of migrants allegedly charging for parking in the free lots, leading to the need for additional security.

These incidents underscore the broader challenges faced by sanctuary cities like Denver, which have experienced a significant influx of migrants. In December alone, over 100 buses carrying migrants arrived in Denver. The city is grappling with the daunting task of accommodating over 4,410 migrants in non-city facilities and providing services to more than 35,000 migrants thus far. These figures are staggering, and they speak to an increasingly pressing national issue.

A Call for Federal Support

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, in an interview with CNN, voiced his frustration over the lack of federal support for cities receiving migrants. He called for a coordinated national response, highlighting the necessity of well-established procedures and resources to manage such situations effectively. His concerns extend beyond Denver, resonating with the experiences of other cities across the United States.

New York City, for example, has recently seen a surge in migrants arriving from the southern border, pushing city services to their limits. Mayor Eric Adams ordered charter busing restrictions in response, which led to buses dropping migrants off at New Jersey train stations. Adams has accused Gov. Abbott of sending migrants to northern cities without cold-weather clothing and has called for federal and state assistance to support the migrants in New York City’s care.

This incident in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood is a microcosm of a larger issue facing America today. As migrants continue to arrive in cities across the nation, the need for a coordinated, compassionate, and comprehensive response becomes ever more urgent. The call from Mayor Johnston echoes through the halls of power, demanding attention and action to address a situation that shows no signs of abating.