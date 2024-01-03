en English
Transportation

Denver Gears Up for the National Western Stock Show Amid Expected Traffic Disruptions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST
Denver Gears Up for the National Western Stock Show Amid Expected Traffic Disruptions

The renowned National Western Stock Show is ready to enliven Denver once again. As a significant global convergence of livestock, the fortnight-long event is foreseen to unsettle regular traffic flow, particularly during the annual parade marking its launch. The procession is slated to initiate at Union Station, meandering along 17th Street to Glenarm Place, before making a westward return on 18th Street up to McGregor Square and the Stock Show Fair. Notably, a series of road closures along the parade route are anticipated, with further closures in the vicinity plausible.

Impact on Local Transportation

In response to the event, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) has declared a temporary halt on light rail service on the D, H, and L lines in the downtown area. This suspension, scheduled between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the event’s inaugural day, aims to accommodate the anticipated surge of activity. As such, commuters are advised to prepare for potential disruptions and plan their routes accordingly.

The Grand Event

The National Western Stock Show is prepared to commence with the traditional parade, guided by Grand Marshal Randy Gradishar. It promises a sight to behold, with cattle, horses, and wagons marching through the heart of downtown Denver. Following the parade, a Stock Show Fair at McGregor Square awaits attendees, offering a range of western-themed activities and entertainment. The ground-breaking event begins on January 6 and extends until January 21, promising high attendance from participants and spectators alike.

Economic Impact and Global Attendance

The Stock Show, famed for its rodeo performances, horse shows, family events, and a vast agricultural trade show, is expected to contribute an estimated $120 million to the Denver economy. The event, a celebration of Colorado’s agricultural heritage, welcomes visitors from 48 states and 32 countries. With ground admission tickets providing access to a plethora of events and shows, parking near the Stock Show grounds is available on a first-come-first-served basis and tends to fill up quickly.

Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

