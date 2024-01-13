Denver Gazette Breaks into Similarweb’s Digital 100 with Remarkable Growth

The Denver Gazette has made a remarkable entry into Similarweb’s Digital 100, marking the newspaper’s significant progress in the digital news and media space. Similarweb’s Digital 100 list recognizes the fastest-growing digital companies, ranked based on web traffic data. The Denver Gazette, only three years since its inception as a full-service digital newspaper, has clinched the 10th spot with a striking 535.7% growth in readership year over year, reaching an audience of 27.4 million people annually.

A Breakthrough in Denver’s Media Space

This achievement signifies a major breakthrough for the Denver Gazette in the local Denver market. The goal has always been to offer a wide range of journalistic voices and establish a locally owned newspaper. The Gazette’s inclusion in the Digital 100 list is a testament to its success in doing just that, and it proudly stands as the only Colorado media company featured on the list.

The Metrics Behind the Success

The Digital 100 list is meticulously compiled by analyzing websites with over 100,000 monthly visits. The focus is on the top 100 sites that have experienced the most substantial increase in web traffic on both desktop and mobile devices in the U.S from 2022 to 2023. The impressive growth rate of the Denver Gazette, as evidenced by this data, speaks volumes about its successful strategies and the solid digital footprint it has established.

Accountability Journalism: The Key to Growth

Vince Bzdek, the executive editor of The Denver Gazette, credits the publication’s commitment to accountability journalism as a key factor in its growing traction. The recognition from Similarweb is a clear reflection of how The Denver Gazette’s digital strategy is successfully impacting a competitive media landscape.