Denver Emerges from Severe Arctic Blast: School Closures and Disruptions

Denver, the Mile High City, is slowly thawing from an intense Arctic blast that subjected it to sub-freezing temperatures for nearly 90 hours. Following another day of biting cold, a slight respite is expected, with temperatures predicted to hover around the freezing point.

School Closures Amid Ferocious Cold

Jeffco Public Schools and Cherry Creek Schools, two of the largest school districts in the Denver metro area, have announced closures for Tuesday. This decision stems from the persistent cold's impact on the safety and operational capacity of their facilities, including compromised infrastructure like burst pipes. Beyond these districts, numerous educational institutions across the metro and Front Range have also switched gears, announcing closures or shifts to remote operations in response to the severe weather.

Transportation and Public Services Disrupted

The intense cold has rippled through the region, causing widespread disruption. This includes road closures, delays, and accidents. Denver International Airport also reported winter weather impacts, with over 2,000 flights canceled due to the storm affecting major cities like Denver, Dallas, Houston, and Chicago. Even public events like the MLK Jr. Marade were not spared, with freezing temperatures impacting the schedule.

Record-Breaking Cold Across the Country

While Denver grapples with the cold, other parts of the country are also feeling the chill. Record low temperatures are forecast for Texas, the Heartland, and the Deep South. The Northeast braces for snow and ice, with Buffalo, New York, already experiencing up to 27 inches of snowfall. As another Arctic blast is anticipated, Denver's high temperatures are expected to hover just above zero degrees, pushing wind chill readings to alarmingly low levels. A wind chill warning remains in effect until Tuesday 11 a.m., with values predicted to plunge to 20 to 25 degrees below zero across most of northeastern Colorado.