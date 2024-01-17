Denver Cuts Shelter Stays for Migrants Amid Surge and Budget Strain

Denver, known for its warm embrace of migrant families, is now compelled to tighten its grasp due to a significant influx of arrivals from the southern border and the strain on the city's budget. As of February 5, city-run motels will reduce the duration of stay for these families from 37 to a cap of 42 days. This abrupt change in policy marks a reduction in services offered to migrants and underscores the formidable challenges cities face in managing the migrant crisis.

A Strained System and the Quest for Support

Under the stewardship of Mayor Mike Johnston, the city has been providing shelter to more than 4,400 people. However, Mayor Johnston has warned that Denver cannot sustain this level of support without additional aid from state and federal entities. The city's budget is under pressure, with potential cuts of up to 10% looming. Mayor Johnston recently embarked on a trip to Washington D.C., seeking to secure this much-needed assistance. The city's stance is that six weeks in a shelter aligns with best practices for securing housing, although this claim is predicated on anecdotal evidence rather than concrete data.

Advocates and Volunteers Raise Concerns

Homeless and migrant advocates have voiced strong opposition to the notion that moving families out of shelters aligns with best practices. These advocates highlight the lack of long-term planning and the difficulties families face in securing permanent housing. Additionally, volunteers, who have witnessed the cycle of housing migrants in emergency shelters only to see them end up in sidewalk encampments, have called for improved support systems, such as work permits, to help migrants stabilize their lives. Formerly homeless locals have reported it can take as long as eight months to find permanent housing in Denver.

Healthcare System Under Strain

The city's healthcare system is also feeling the pinch of the ongoing crisis. Denver Health CEO Donna Lynne warned of unprecedented challenges, with unexpected costs associated with migrant visits leading to the closure of 15 beds, reduced pay raises, and delayed renovations. The hospital spent $136 million for patients who didn't pay and is now requesting increased financial support from city and state governments. State Rep. Judy Amabile has sponsored a bill proposing Colorado's commitment to financially support Denver Health each year to the tune of $5 million.