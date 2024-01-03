en English
Denver City Council Approves Funding for 16th Street Mall Revitalization Phase II

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:00 pm EST
The Denver City Council has greenlighted the additional funding for the second phase of the 16th Street Mall’s revitalization project. A 7-3 vote approved a $1,150,000 contract between the city and the Downtown Denver Partnership (DDP). This project signifies the first significant renovation of the mall since its inauguration in 1982. The funds come via the American Rescue Act (ARPA).

Funding and Project Scope

The DDP initiated its redevelopment efforts in 2022, utilizing an initial ARPA grant of $2.4 million. The total cost of the project is now pegged at $173 million. Construction commenced in April 2022. The upcoming phase encompasses enhanced community engagement, new strategies for tenant-landlord relations, identification of policy and financial barriers, branding, and improvements to public spaces and transportation services such as the Free Mall Ride buses.

Contested Allocation

The allocation of ARPA funds for this purpose has met with opposition from Councilmembers Sarah Parady, Shontel Lewis, and Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez. The trio raised concerns over the prioritization of marketing and the need to provide support for low-income residents. However, proponents like Councilmembers Kevin Flynn and Amanda Sawyer argue for the necessity of this investment to transform the downtown area into a more residential urban neighborhood, adapting to changes brought by COVID-19.

Revitalization of Briarwood Mall

In parallel news, the Simon Property Group and Hines global real estate group have plans to revitalize the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The plan includes the addition of retail spaces, a grocery store, a sporting goods store, and 370 apartments. The proposal also includes sidewalks, bicycle parking spaces, and a half-acre outdoor plaza to create a village environment with housing, green spaces, and amenities. The redevelopment aims to turn the mall into a more balanced neighborhood and attract both regional shoppers and nearby residents. The plans received unanimous City Council approval in late 2023.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

