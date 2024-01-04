en English
NFL

Denver Broncos Shine in 2024 Pro Bowl Selections

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:14 pm EST
The National Football League (NFL) has confirmed the selection of three key Denver Broncos players as starters for the American Football Conference (AFC) team at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Cornerback Pat Surtain II, safety Justin Simmons, and return specialist Marvin Mims Jr., a rookie, have all been honored with a nod to the prestigious event. Additionally, guard Quinn Meinerz and fullback Mike Burton have been named as alternates for the Pro Bowl Games.

A Glance at the Honored Broncos

Cornerback Pat Surtain II has achieved significant milestones, including being one of the only Broncos cornerbacks to earn Pro Bowl recognition in successive seasons and recording double-digit passes defensed in each of his introductory three seasons. Safety Justin Simmons, a three-time second-team All-Pro, extends his record with at least three interceptions for six consecutive seasons. Return specialist Marvin Mims Jr., in his rookie season, leads in punt return average and is the first Broncos rookie selected to the Pro Bowl since 2018.

The Pro Bowl Selection Process

The Pro Bowl selections were determined by a comprehensive voting process involving coaches, players, and fans. This annual all-star game showcases the NFL’s top-performing athletes, with the Pro Bowl Games offering a series of events including a flag football game.

Looking Ahead to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

The Pro Bowl Games are set to take place on February 4 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The Pro Bowl Skills Show will be televised on February 1. As a new addition to this year’s format, the flag football game is a highlight, promising to deliver a high-energy, entertaining spectacle for fans worldwide.

NFL United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

