Denver Broncos' Offseason Focus: Quarterback Hunt and Offensive Roster Enhancements

Following the retirement of Peyton Manning, the Denver Broncos have set their sights on finding a successor. Under the guidance of their new leadership, Sean Payton, the Broncos are preparing for a critical offseason. The team is keen on enhancing the offensive roster, and as per the consensus among the Mile High Report staff, the quarterback is the most urgent need.

Denver Broncos' Quarterback Conundrum

Potential options to fill this void include drafting a quarterback, signing a free agent, or exploring trade possibilities. Russell Wilson has been a name linked with the Broncos. If Wilson is released in 2024, the Broncos' top priority would be to secure a quarterback in the NFL draft. Oregon's Bo Nix has become a trendy choice associated with the Broncos. PFF's Trevor Sikkema has suggested that the Broncos will be proactive in ensuring a top quarterback, with Nix high on their list.

Offensive Roster Upgrades

Other positions requiring upgrades include wide receiver and running back. The Broncos must decide whether to retain or trade existing players and the need for playmakers in these positions is high. Offensive line depth, particularly the center position, is also concerning due to rookie Alex Forsyth's limited playtime. The potential necessity for a developmental left tackle has also been discussed given Garett Bolles' contract situation. The tight end position, due to current players' health issues, requires a reliable pass-catcher.

The Way Forward

Overall, the Broncos are expected to make significant moves through the draft, trades, and free agency to address these needs. It is crucial to surround a new QB with the necessary talent to succeed. The Broncos' proactive approach to securing a top quarterback in the 2024 draft signals a potential shift in their quarterback strategy, reflecting the team's focus on obtaining a franchise quarterback for the future.