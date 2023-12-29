Denver Broncos Bench Quarterback Russell Wilson: A Look into What’s Next

In an unexpected turn of events, the Denver Broncos have decided to bench the starting quarterback, Russell Wilson, for the final two games of the NFL season. This move, which has raised eyebrows and sparked speculation about Wilson’s future with the team, will see backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham stepping into the limelight.

Financial Flexibility or an Offense Spark?

The decision is reportedly a strategic one. Broncos coach Sean Payton stated that the move wasn’t solely an indictment on Wilson, but rather an attempt to spark the offense. Interestingly, this comes amidst the backdrop of Wilson’s substantial contract, which vests an estimated $37 million in 2025 salary this coming March. The decision to bench Wilson could be a maneuver to preserve financial flexibility for the offseason.

Wilson’s Contract: A Tug of War

The Denver Broncos and Wilson have reportedly been in a tug of war over his contract. The team approached Wilson in late October about deferring the injury guarantees in his contract, leading to a major dispute. If the Broncos decide to sever ties with Wilson, they’ll be facing a $39 million chunk of his contract next year. However, Wilson is reportedly expecting to be cut in March, with his entire 2025 salary guaranteed if he remains on the roster at the start of the next league year.

Public Response: Faith and Anticipation

Amidst the swirling rumors and uncertainty, Wilson took to social media to express his faith and anticipation for the future. His wife, singer Ciara, showed support by liking the post. The response from the Broncos’ locker room seems mixed, with some players reportedly caught off guard by the news.

Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler, was traded to the Broncos before the 2022 season after spending 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He started 30 games for the Broncos, throwing for 6,594 yards, 42 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

As the Broncos gear up for their next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 31, all eyes will be on Stidham, the new quarterback on the block. Meanwhile, the world watches Wilson, waiting to see where his journey takes him next.