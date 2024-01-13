en English
Denver Braces for Arctic Blast: Extends Cold Weather Shelter Hours

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
Denver Braces for Arctic Blast: Extends Cold Weather Shelter Hours

In response to an impending arctic blast, Denver has initiated a comprehensive cold weather response, extending the operating hours of its cold weather shelters to 24 hours over the upcoming holiday weekend. This action comes in the wake of Governor Jared Polis’s disaster declaration and the subsequent activation of the Colorado National Guard, aimed at safeguarding residents from the severe weather conditions expected to affect the eastern part of Colorado through Tuesday.

Emergency Shelter Activation

The city’s emergency shelters, including overflow facilities in Lakewood and Westminster, swing into action when temperatures or wind chill reach a critical threshold. These shelters provide crucial support to individuals experiencing homelessness during extreme cold. Among the organizations gearing up for this cold weather onslaught is the Denver Rescue Mission, which is adding beds to their shelters and rallying additional resources to accommodate the anticipated surge in demand.

Denver’s Comprehensive Response

The city and county of Denver have expanded the activation of cold weather shelter to round-the-clock service in response to the perilously cold temperatures. Denver Navigation Campus and New Directions are operational 24/7, while the city’s ‘front door’ shelter access points have increased their capacity. Denver Parks and Recreation has opened all currently operating recreation centers as daytime warming centers. Additionally, selected Denver Public Library locations offer indoor relief from the cold. The Glenarm Recreation Center is set to function solely as a daytime shelter and warming center on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

State Support and Future Plans

The State of Colorado is providing personnel and staffing support for the cold shelter activation, and the city will evaluate whether to extend cold weather sheltering on Tuesday, Jan. 16. The city urges those in need to contact specific access points or the city’s Connection Center. Denver’s move to use converted hotels and other facilities as part of the emergency cold weather response is a testament to the city’s commitment to protect its most vulnerable residents. The Denver City Council is also set to vote on a bill that would ban law enforcement from confiscating tents of homeless individuals in freezing conditions.

United States Weather
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

