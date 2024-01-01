en English
Safety

Dense Fog Advisory in Effect for San Joaquin Valley, Advises Caution for Motorists

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
Dense Fog Advisory in Effect for San Joaquin Valley, Advises Caution for Motorists

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11am PST for multiple counties in the San Joaquin Valley, according to official reports. The alert includes Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Madera, and Merced Counties, reflecting on the severity of the low visibility conditions that have gripped the region. A Caltrans image further affirms the scenario, showing significantly reduced visibility on highway 99 at Jensen Ave in Fresno County.

A Call for Caution on Roads

The presented conditions have triggered a call for caution among motorists journeying through the region this morning. The advisory underscores the potential dangers posed by dense fog, a weather phenomenon known to impair visibility drastically and render driving hazardous. This emphasizes the need for drivers to maintain a heightened sense of awareness and caution.

Weather Outlook

Weather forecasts for the San Joaquin Valley anticipate dense fog lingering in some spots through late morning or midday. The region is also bracing itself for its next bout of rain, expected to arrive Tuesday night and stretch into Wednesday. The rain amounts could range between .50-.75”, with snow levels expected to lower to nearly 4000’. Mountain passes could witness a snowfall of 5-10” in Sierra.

Upcoming Weather Systems

Another weather system is predicted to bring showers on Friday, followed by rain and snow on Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for the Southern Sacramento and Northern San Joaquin Valleys, suggesting significant fog on Monday and Tuesday. The first significant storm, dubbed Storm 1, is expected to bring widespread rain and light mountain snow. Meanwhile, an extended discussion has outlined Storm 2, predicted to bring colder and wetter conditions with significant snowfall in the Sierra Nevada Range.

As the weather conditions evolve, it is vital for residents to stay updated with the latest forecasts. Tools that provide current weather conditions, the latest forecasts, and real-time watches, warnings, and advisories can prove immensely helpful during such times.

Safety United States Weather
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

