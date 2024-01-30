Dennis J. Kolb: Remembering a Life of Dedication and Resilience

On January 28, 2024, Austin, Minnesota, lost a pillar of its community, Dennis J. Kolb. At the venerated age of 90, Dennis passed away at the Sacred Heart Care Center, leaving behind an indelible legacy etched in the hearts of his family, friends, and acquaintances.

A Life Well Lived

Born on June 15, 1933, in Ogema, Minnesota, Dennis was the seventh child among nine in his family. His childhood was marked by a move to Austin, where he assisted his family in running a bakery. However, his true calling lay on the open road. After obtaining his driver's license, Dennis embarked on a career in truck driving, a vocation that would span four decades. He hauled various goods across states, establishing himself as a reliable and hardworking professional. His dedication led to a long-standing career at Gopher Distributing, from where he retired after 40 years of service.

A Family Man

In 1953, Dennis married the love of his life, Rosemary "Marie" Gorvin. Their union was blessed with six children, a testament to their love and commitment. After Marie's untimely death in 1994, Dennis found love again and married Darlene (Holderness) Madsen in 2000. Despite the trials of life, Dennis remained a devoted husband and a loving father, creating a nurturing home for his family.

A Man of Many Interests

Outside his work, Dennis was an enthusiast of outdoor activities. From motorcycling to camping, boating to fishing, his love for the outdoors was infectious. His passion for woodworking, vehicle maintenance, and, notably, horseback riding painted a picture of a man who savored life's simple pleasures. Even in his late eighties, Dennis continued to ride horses, a testament to his vitality and zest for life.

Remembered for his strong character, sharp intellect, and resilience, Dennis's life story is one of determination and inspiration. His life and values continue to resonate with his loved ones and the community that knew him. He is survived by his wife Darlene, his children, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and an extended family that cherishes his memory.

Dennis J. Kolb's funeral service will be held on February 3rd, 2024, at the Clasen-Jordan Mortuary, presided over by Father Andrew Beerman. As the community comes together to bid him farewell, his spirit continues to live on in the hearts of those who knew him.