Demystifying SBIR/STTR Programs: NSF to Host Informative Webinar

Aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses across America are set to gain valuable insights into the Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) program in an upcoming question-and-answer webinar session. This significant event, hosted by America's Seed Fund and powered by the National Science Foundation (NSF), aims to demystify the application process and provide guidance on eligibility requirements, thereby aiding in the pursuit of innovation and technological advancement.

Demystifying SBIR/STTR Programs

The webinar session, open to interested participants, will host a program director who will elucidate aspects related to the initiation of the application process. The SBIR/STTR programs, renowned for fostering innovation in small businesses, often appear convoluted and challenging to navigate. This session serves as a pathway to understanding the process, appealing to those seeking to harness the potential of their innovative ideas and translate them into market-ready technologies.

Eligibility and Evaluation Criteria

Beyond the basics of application, the program director will delve into the eligibility requirements. The webinar will shed light on what evaluators seek in project pitches—an essential component for prospective applicants preparing to present their concepts. By understanding the expectations and the benchmarks set by evaluators, businesses can strategize their pitches to align with the program's objectives.

Accessibility and Accommodations

In a bid to make the session accessible, the NSF has made provisions for real-time captions during the event. Moreover, attendees can request other reasonable accommodations for the webinar. These requests can be made by emailing RArequestsnsf.gov with the event details and a brief description of the requested accommodation. However, these requests need to be made at least 14 days before the event, signaling the NSF's commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunity.