Demographic Shifts Drive Down US College Enrollment: A Deeper Look

Enrollment in American colleges has been on a downward trajectory since its peak in 2010, with the number of undergraduates falling from around 18.1 million to 15.4 million by 2021. This decline, however, is anticipated to take a more dramatic downturn starting from 2025 due to a significant demographic shift in the United States. The primary driving factor behind this shift is a sharp drop in the country's birth rates, which, according to research, plunged by nearly 23% from 2007 to 2022.

The Great Recession and Declining Fertility Rates

The Great Recession, a period of economic decline observed worldwide, played a crucial role in driving down fertility rates. This financial downturn led many potential parents to reconsider their plans of expanding their families, resulting in fewer children. Furthermore, the aging of the nation, coupled with restrictive immigration policies under the Trump administration, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, have all contributed to a smaller pool of college-age individuals.

Forecast: Shrinking College-age Population

The Western Interstate Commission on Higher Education forecasts a shrinking college-age population from 2025 until 2037. The projected decline is particularly steep between 2025 and 2029, with a potential 15% drop. This decline is expected to significantly affect the higher education sector, leading to reduced enrollments and potential challenges in terms of budgeting and resource allocation.

Decline in Foreign Students and Impact of COVID-19

The decline in foreign students during the Trump era and the COVID-19 pandemic also affected overall enrollment figures. However, there has been a rebound in the number of international students, especially from India, while the numbers from China have decreased due to strained U.S.-China relations. A robust post-pandemic economy with increased consumer spending, job growth, and low unemployment rates could further influence the decision of young people to pursue immediate employment rather than higher education. The phenomenon of wage compression, where new employees are paid at market rate but long-time workers' salaries lag, may also deter individuals from seeking college education.