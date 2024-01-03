en English
Energy

Democratizing Solar Power: The Georgia BRIGHT Solar Leasing Program

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:08 am EST
In the quaint neighborhoods of Savannah, Georgia, a transformation is underway. Nicole Lee, the owner of Be Smart Home Solutions, and Seth Gunning, CEO of Sunpath Solar, are meticulously assessing homes for their suitability for solar panels. The houses, relatively new, with roofs in perfect condition and unobstructed by shade, seem ideal for harnessing the power of the sun. They are carrying out these assessments under the Georgia BRIGHT solar leasing program, a remarkable initiative funded by the national nonprofit Capital Good Fund. The program is an effort to democratize access to solar power, focusing on households with an annual income of less than $100,000.

Shining Light on Energy Accessibility

The Georgia BRIGHT program aims to make solar power affordable for a wider demographic. It’s designed to put a dent in energy bills, potentially saving participating households about $400 annually. The program’s funding source, Capital Good Fund, is leveraging the Inflation Reduction Act. This act allows nonprofits to claim the tax credit as a direct refund, savings that can then be passed on to their customers.

A Brighter Future for Renewable Energy

The initial goal of the pilot phase is to integrate solar power into approximately 200 homes within the upcoming few months. However, the vision doesn’t stop there. Plans are underway to expand this program nationwide, with the potential to revolutionize the renewable energy sector. The program has stirred up a buzz, attracting attention from other states and securing a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to facilitate scale-up.

Homeowners Embrace Solar Power

Homeowners are showing enthusiasm for the initiative. Take David Morgan, for example, who has already opted into the program. He not only anticipates significant savings on his energy bills, but also the satisfaction of contributing to the fight against climate change. Undoubtedly, initiatives like the Georgia BRIGHT solar leasing program signify a step towards a more sustainable and equitable future.

Energy United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

