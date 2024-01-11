en English
Dementia Patient Missing Since Holidays: Public Assistance Sought

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:57 pm EST
Dementia Patient Missing Since Holidays: Public Assistance Sought

The air is fraught with anxiety in north Charlotte, as the search for Nancy Brown, a 79-year-old woman with dementia, continues. The elderly woman has been missing since December 9, 2023, after she was last seen wandering away from her son’s home. The family, who brought Nancy to Charlotte for the holidays, are deeply concerned, especially as they believe that she may have attempted to return to her home in Brooklyn either by bus or by hitching a ride.

Anxiety and Distress

The Browns, already grappling with the pain of her sudden disappearance, are facing immense emotional distress. The situation is further complicated by the fact that Nancy is one of the last two surviving siblings of seven. The idea of informing her elderly sister about the situation could potentially trigger a devastating impact. With each passing day, the emotional weight grows heavy on the family’s shoulders, their hearts filled with worry for Nancy’s safety and well-being.

Public and Police Assistance

Amidst the distress, the family, along with the police, have called for public assistance in locating Nancy. The police believe she could be in one of the cities along the route to New York, possibly carrying a black nylon suitcase, some clothing, and a family photo album. They are urging anyone with information to call 911 immediately, hoping that collective efforts may expedite her safe return.

A Ray of Hope and Promise

Despite the mounting tension, the police and family remain hopeful. They believe in the strength of community and the power of shared responsibility. They promise a grand celebration upon Nancy’s safe arrival, a testament to their unwavering hope and faith. Linata Brown, Nancy’s daughter, echoes this sentiment, vowing never to let her mother wander alone again. As the sun rises and sets, the wait continues, with a glimmer of hope lighting the path ahead in these testing times.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

