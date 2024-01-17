DeMarcus Lawrence Nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

The Dallas Cowboys' defensive end, DeMarcus Lawrence, has been bestowed with the honor of a nomination for the coveted 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year award. This recognition comes as an acknowledgment of his tireless and impactful charity work off the field, a testament to his life principles of faith, family, and football.

A Philanthropist at Heart

Lawrence's philanthropy is not a newly adopted venture but has been a consistent thread running through his entire professional career with the Cowboys. His charitable endeavors primarily concentrate on serving the Dallas-Fort Worth community, with a special focus on the homeless and youth.

Elevating Existing Causes

In an unique approach to giving back, Lawrence and his wife elected not to establish their own foundation. Instead, they opted to empower existing organizations, amplifying their reach and impact. This method has allowed them to make substantial contributions to multiple causes, including financial donations, supplying clothing and shoes to students and non-profits, and spearheading fundraising events.

Success in Charity Endeavors

One such fundraising initiative, Cars & Cause, recently surpassed a $100,000 goal, channeling much-needed funds towards local non-profits. Beyond financial support, Lawrence also champions campaigns to provide families with essential hygiene products, underscoring his commitment to addressing basic human needs.

Crucially, his philanthropic efforts are not restricted to monetary contributions. Lawrence makes a point of directly engaging with the youths he aims to support, adding a personal touch to his charity work.

The winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, a testament to an athlete's off-field humanitarianism, will be unveiled at the NFL Honors preceding Super Bowl LVIII. Regardless of the outcome, Lawrence's nomination is a testament to his enduring commitment to serving others, an embodiment of his belief in altruism.