Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s St. Croix Chapter Serves the Community with Annual Meal Project

In the spirit of serving communities, the St. Croix Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is gearing up to conduct its annual ‘Mae Louise C. Williams Feed the Less Fortunate’ Project today, January 13. This initiative, deeply rooted in the sorority’s commitment to service, aims to deliver free hot meals to the homeless and less fortunate residents of St. Croix.

Service, Symbolism, and Sustenance

The project aims to serve 111 individuals, a number imbued with symbolism. It represents the 111 years of relentless service that Delta Sigma Theta has been offering to communities across the globe. The distribution of meals will take place at two strategic locations: the Catholic Charities parking lot in Christiansted and the Frederiksted Health Care parking lot in Frederiksted.

Community Support Fuels the Initiative

The lifeblood of this project are donations from the Community Methodist Church, kind-hearted individuals, and chapter members. These contributions facilitate the sourcing of meals, which are then prepared and served by the dedicated members of the sorority. The spirit of collective effort and community service is palpable in these actions.

Honoring a Legacy

Adding to the significance of the event is its renaming in tribute to Mae C. Louise Williams. A charter member of the St. Croix Alumnae Chapter, Williams’ contributions to the sorority and the local community were substantial, warranting recognition. The ‘Mae Louise C. Williams Feed the Less Fortunate’ Project not only echoes her name but also her spirit of service.

The St. Croix Alumnae Chapter views this project as an integral part of their annual Founders Day ceremonies. It underscores their commitment to community service and reflects the ethos of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Founded in 1913 at Howard University, the sorority is a predominantly Black sisterhood of more than 250,000 college-educated women. With over 900 chapters worldwide, it continues to make a positive impact on communities, encapsulating the essence of sisterhood and service.