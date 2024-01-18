Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Honors Minority and Women-Owned Businesses

In a significant move to bolster local economies and underscore the importance of women-led entrepreneurship, the Tallahassee Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is gearing up to honor over 30 minority and women-owned businesses. The recognition will take place during a Community Impact Reception, scheduled for the evening of January 19th at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Cascades Park.

Bringing Communities Together

This Reception is not just an event - it's an opportunity. It provides a platform for networking, fostering partnerships, and highlighting the pivotal role these businesses play in job creation and economic upliftment. This initiative aligns seamlessly with the sorority's 111th founding anniversary celebrations, where economic development has been underscored as one of their key programmatic thrusts. This emphasis resonates with the National Strategic Plan's focus on empowering women and girls, reinforcing the sorority's commitment to community development.

Creating a Ripple Effect

Chapter President Terraca Jones shines a light on the importance of community support. She emphasizes that the recognition of these businesses isn't just about economic impact. It's about setting a positive example for future generations, inculcating a spirit of entrepreneurship and ambition. Jones believes that when communities band together to support local businesses, it creates a ripple effect that can fundamentally alter the socio-economic landscape.

Empowering Communities, Elevating Impact

The Reception, according to Cheryl Anderson, the chair of the Community Impact Reception, is anticipated to host more than 200 attendees. The theme of the event, 'Engaging Our Sisterhood, Empowering Our Communities, and Elevating Our Impact,' encapsulates its essence. It is a testament to the sorority's commitment to fostering unity, encouraging empowerment, and amplifying impact. The Reception will also feature remarks from the sorority's National First Vice President, Cheryl W. Turner. Her presence underscores the national significance of this local event.