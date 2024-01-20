Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Celebrates MLK Day with 39th Annual Oratorical Contest

The Prince Williams County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority (PWCAC-DST) commemorated Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with a significant display of young eloquence at their 39th annual oratorical competition. The event held at Charles J. Colgan High School in Manassas, Virginia, cultivated a space for students to exhibit their oratory skills, engaging in the legacy of Dr. King's renowned public speaking.

Three Levels of Eloquence

Students from a myriad of schools participated in three tiers of the event, which culminated in the final speeches being presented virtually to judges on January 3 and 4. A total of six students were accorded the privilege to present their speeches at the main event, held on January 15.

Drum Major Awards and Honorable Mentions

The competition saw middle schooler Rabab Raza and high schooler Myles Lanier claim the Drum Major Awards. In addition, Arisha Nawab and Gabriel Hamilton were conferred with honorable mentions, noted for their impressive content or style.

A Platform for Young Orators and Community Engagement

The oratorical competition was more than a contest—it was a platform for young orators to honor Dr. King's legacy, articulate their visions for America's future prosperity, and foster a spirit of community engagement. Special guests, including Senator Tim Kaine and U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger, graced the event, adding to its significance. The MLK Community Choir, comprising students from kindergarten to 12th grade, performed various songs, encapsulating the spirit of the event with renditions of 'Glory' and 'We Shall Overcome'.