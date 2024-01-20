Delta Sigma Theta Sorority: 111 Years of Empowerment and Societal Influence

A century and a decade plus one - this is how long Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, one of the oldest Black sororities globally, has been operating, empowering women, and influencing society. The sorority marked its 111th anniversary with a grand Founder's Day event at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. A gathering that brought together over 400 attendees and echoed with music, inspirational speeches, and reflective narratives on the sorority's history.

The Legacy of Delta Sigma Theta

Dr. Gwendolyn Boyd, the 22nd president of the sorority, painted a vivid picture of the founders' involvement in the women's suffrage movement. She underscored the continued need for social action, particularly in Florida. The importance of voter registration and education, community safety, and the provision of quality education for the youth were among the issues she stressed.

Growth and Influence

From its inception with 22 founding members, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority has blossomed into an international organization of over 350,000 women. Spanning the globe with more than 1,000 chapters, the sorority's influence and reach have become truly remarkable. This growth is a testament to the enduring vision of its founders and the dedication of its members.

Community Support

During the event, Jacksonville Councilman Rahman Johnson announced a $10,000 city contribution to the sorority. This generous donation aids their programs and extends their community outreach efforts, a testament to the city's recognition of the sorority's valuable contributions.

The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority's 111th anniversary celebration was more than a commemorative event; it was a beacon of the sorority's ongoing commitment to societal change and empowerment for women of all ages.