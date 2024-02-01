Delta and American Express Revamp Co-Branded Cards: New Benefits with Higher Fees

Delta Air Lines and American Express have revealed significant enhancements to their co-branded credit cards. The revamped benefits aim to draw a wider customer base, including frequent flyers and individuals who regularly use dining and ride-sharing services. A noteworthy enhancement is the expanded travel companion certificate benefit, previously exclusive to travel within the continental United States. Cardholders can now use these certificates for flights to additional destinations such as Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America.

Increased Annual Fees and New Benefits

With the new benefits comes an increase in annual fees for Delta SkyMiles American Express cardholders. The fees, effective immediately for new signups and from May 1 for existing customers, are set to rise by up to $100, depending on the type of card. To offset these increases, the companies have introduced new benefits, including reward opportunities for frequent flyers and ways to earn the cards' Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQDs).

Improved Travel Experience and Everyday Value

The benefit enhancements and increased fees are part of a strategy to enhance the travel experience and deliver everyday value to consumers and business owners. These changes aim to help cardholders attain Medallion status, access new credits and more value, and enjoy a premium travel experience. The updated benefits extend to travel and dining platforms, including Delta Stays, Resy, and various ride-sharing services.

Revised Annual Fees and Reactions

New annual fees for the Delta SkyMiles American Express cards are as follows: the Reserve card fee will be $650 annually, up from $550; the Platinum card fee will be $350 annually, up from $250; and the Gold card fee will be $150 annually, up from $99. These changes aim to make the cards more appealing and justify the higher costs by offering valuable benefits to cardholders.

Delta's enhanced companion certificate, statement credits, and MQD Headstart reflect its efforts to showcase the value of its co-branded cards and retain its loyal customer base. The updates aim to strike a balance between increasing fees and providing added benefits. However, some long-time SkyMiles AmEx cardholders may consider canceling their memberships due to Delta's decision to increase the thresholds for elite status.

In summary, the updates to the Delta SkyMiles American Express cards reflect a strategic effort to enhance the value proposition for consumers and business owners, while also justifying the increased annual fees through the introduction of new benefits and rewards. These changes aim to cater to a broader range of customers and provide tangible benefits both in air travel and everyday experiences, strengthening the relationship between Delta, American Express, and their cardholders.